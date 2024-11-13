Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has revealed that rather than voting for either official presidential nominees, Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, he decided to write in an alternative option on his 2024 ballot.

Speaking on a new episode of the PBD Podcast, the 54-year-old journalist shared that he voted for his older brother, disgraced New York politician Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo’s admission left the hosts shocked, with host Patrick Bet-David repeatedly asking if he was serious.

After showing picture evidence of his ballot, the TV journalist joked: “He didn’t win by the way.”

Cuomo went on to share that his brother, who previously endorsed Harris, reacted unfazed by his decision, saying: “[Andrew] had other things he wanted to talk about.”

He continued: “My feeling is this: America can do better than these two candidates. I’m not a Trump fan and I’m not a Democrat. I think this country can do better.

“... I just believe that the choices are beneath the standard of American leadership.”

Chris Cuomo shares he voted for his older brother, disgraced New York politician Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021 after it came to light that he had served as an adviser for his brother Andrew Cuomo while he was battling sexual harassment allegations as governor of New York, forcing him to resign in August of that year.

The US attorney general found that Cuomo crossed normal journalistic lines of objectivity in public affairs, reaching out to sources and other journalists to see if there were further accusers planning to step forward, as well as conducting research on various accusers.

He later filed a lawsuit against the network seeking $125m in damages for his “unlawful” firing.

During his time as New York Governor, Andrew, 66, faced a wave of sexual harassment allegations by multiple women beginning in December 2020.

While he denied all the allegations, he ultimately resigned in August 2021, explaining that his situation had consumed the state’s attention while officials battled a resurgence of Covid-19.

In December 2021, a judge dismissed the only criminal charge the former governor had been facing in connection to the sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo and Andrew are the sons of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. They also have two sisters: Madeline and Margaret Cuomo.