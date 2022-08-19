Jump to content
She-Hulk: Chris Evans reacts to news that Captain America lost his virginity

Exact year was revealed in the new Marvel series

Amanda Whiting
Friday 19 August 2022 06:14
Comments

Chris Evans discusses his love life

Marvel has ended fan speculation about if and when Captain America lost his virginity prior to returning to the past to find his true love Peggy Carter – a decision the superhero played by Chris Evans makes at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In an episode of the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it’s confirmed that Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, lost his virginity on a USO Tour, at least according to his buddy The Hulk, aka Bruce Banner (played by Mark Ruffalo).

Evans, who has played Captain America across 12 separate Marvel films, reacted to the revelation on Twitter with a string of emojis, including the laughing-crying face and the “my lips are zipped” emoji.

The information was revealed as part of a mid-credit sequence on She-Hulk, which premiered Thursday (18 August) on Disney+.

In the scene, She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, makes the case to her cousin Bruce Banner that Captain America was too busy saving the world to have sex, effectively baiting him into violating his old friend’s privacy by correcting her: “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour” – referring to free concerts and events sponsored by the United Service Organisations for members of the American military.

Recommended

Evans isn’t the only MCU actor to react to the shocking news.

Chris Evans and Jameela Jamil on Twitter

(Twitter)

Jameela Jamil, who plays the supervillain Titania on She-Hulk, responded to Evans’ tweet with a string of skull emojis.

Evans recently made headlines talking about his own quest for love while promoting his Netflix film The Gray Man.

