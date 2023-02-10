Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Evans has appeared to make a surprise announcement regarding his career.

The former Big Breakfast and Top Gear host reportedly said he will “limit” himself to radio during a chat with a fan.

His alleged answer is said to have come in response to a fan who asked if he would be on TV in the future.

According to The Mirror, Evans said of future TV stints: “No can do. Family time is everything to me.”

He reportedly added: “Radio in the AM is my limit.”

The broadcaster is married to Natasha Shishmanian, and the couple have four children together.

The Independent has contacted Evans for comment.

Evans has been a fixture on television since the early 1990s, when he co-presented The Big Breakfast.

After departing the series in 1994, the same year he hosted Channel 4’s Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush,, Evans started presenting TFI Friday for four years, from 1996 to 2000.

In the 2010s, he regularly presented The One Show as well as the 2016 series of Top Gear.

Chris Evans on ‘Top Gear’ (BBC )

He quit after one series due to low ratings, saying at the time: “I feel like my standing aside is the single best thing I can now do to help the cause.”

During the 1990s, he was appointed host of BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show in 1995, but resigned live on-air in 1997.

He moved to Virgin Radio from 1997 to 2001 and, after being sacked for “breach of contract”, moved to BBC Radio 2 in 2010, succeeding Sir Terry Wogan as host of the breakfast show.

Evans returned to Virgin Radio, where he has been presenting the Weekday Breakfast Show since January 2019.

Evans was previously married to Loose Women star Carol Mcgiffin from 1991 to 1998, and Billie Piper from 2001 to 2007.