Chris Evans TukTuk crash leaves two passengers injured at his own festival

Two female passengers were left with minor injuries after former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans crashed a TukTuk at his own event.

The British radio host, 57, was driving the automated rickshaw vehicle when it overturned at CarFest near Basingstoke, Hampshire.

In photos and video taken at the scene, Evans can be seen driving the TukTuk while wearing a bright orange jumper and matching bucket hat, moments before the crash.

Other photos show him at the scene assisting festival officials after the incident.

A statement shared with The Independent confirmed that the two passengers sustained minor injuries and were attended to by CarFest’s on-site medical team.

“On Saturday morning at CarFest the Tuk Tuk which Chris Evans was driving overturned on the track as Chris changed direction,” a representative said.

“The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

Evans founded CarFest in 2011. Billed as “the largest family fundraising festival in the UK”, it raises money for a number of children’s charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Children in Need.

This year’s event was attended by another former Top Gear presenter, Richard Hammond, as well as actor Rob Brydon, who previously appeared in Top Gear’s “Star in a Reasonably Priced Car” challenge.

Evans shared a number of photos, including of Hammond and Brydon, from his official Instagram page during the event.

The TukTuk incident comes shortly after Evans announced live on air that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

On Monday 21 August, the presenter told listeners tuned into his Virgin Radio show that the disease had been discovered in its early stages, and doctors believed he should make a full recovery after undergoing treatment next month.

“It’s a melonoma,” he said. “There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma, it is malignant.”

He added: “But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.”

Evans, who is a running enthusiast, joked that he won’t be able to run for “a month afterwards”, adding: “So I’m going to do nothing but run until then. Is that OK?”

He previously had a cancer scare in 2019, revealing at the time he took a skin cancer test after finding unusual marks on his body before Christmas.