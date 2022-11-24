Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Moyles profile: From Radio 1 to I’m a Celebrity 2022

Radio X DJ is temporarily hanging up his microphone for a stint in the Australian jungle

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 24 November 2022 20:15
Comments
I’m a Celebrity 2022 lineup revealed including Chris Moyles and Boy George

Darker evenings and colder temperatures mean one thing for TV fans – I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.

For the 20th year in a row, the show that puts famous faces through wild challenges has returned with a star-studded cast list.

From MPs (Matt Hancock) to soap stars (Sue Cleaver), and Eighties icons (Boy George), there’s a wide range of familiar folks who’ve signed themselves up for weeks of Bushtucker Trials and a wild way of life.

Also included in this year’s list of campmates is radio host Chris Moyles – but what’s his story, and what has he said about being in this season of I’m a Celebrity?

Recommended

Chris Moyles has worked in radio since the Nineties, with his earliest job being on a local station in his hometown of Leeds, before moving to London for a role at Capital FM in 1996.

After moving to Radio 1 in 1997, Moyles started hosting The Chris Moyles Show in the breakfast slot in 2004.

Though he was a popular feature on the station, his time at Radio 1 was not without controversy. In 2002, he came under fire for quipping that he’d be willing to “take the virginity of Charlotte Church” when the child star reached the age of 16.

He stayed in this role until 2012, when he departed the station and was replaced as breakfast host by Nick Grimshaw.

2015 saw Moyles begin his hosting residency on Radio X, as well as the start of his marriage to his third wife, Tiffany Austin.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Chris Moyles on I’m a Celebrity 2022

(ITV)

Moyles’s part on the show has been a long time in the making, as he’s declined on several occasions in the past. However, despite being “terrified” of heights, the 48-year-old finally decided to have a go – even if he doesn’t quite know why.

“In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting,” he explained.

“Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Recommended

Since appearing on the show, Moyles has opened up about how Grimshaw’s takeover of his radio show was “handled so badly”.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in