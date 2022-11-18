Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Darker evenings and colder temperatures mean one thing for TV fans – I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back.

For the 20th year in a row, the show that puts famous faces through wild challenges has returned with a star-studded cast list.

From MPs (Matt Hancock) to soap stars (Sue Cleaver), and Eighties icons (Boy George), there’s a wide range of familiar folks who’ve signed themselves up for weeks of Bushtucker Trials and a wild way of life.

Also included in this year’s list of campmates is radio host Chris Moyles – but what’s his story, and what has he said about being in this season of I’m a Celebrity?

Chris Moyles has worked in radio since the Nineties, with his earliest job being on a local station in his hometown of Leeds, before moving to London for a role at Capital FM in 1996.

After moving to Radio 1 in 1997, Moyles started hosting The Chris Moyles Show in the breakfast slot in 2004.

Though he was a popular feature on the station, his time at Radio 1 was not without controversy. In 2002, he came under fire for quipping that he’d be willing to “take the virginity of Charlotte Church” when the child star reached the age of 16.

He stayed in this role until 2012, when he departed the station and was replaced as breakfast host by Nick Grimshaw.

2015 saw Moyles begin his hosting residency on Radio X, as well as the start of his marriage to his third wife, Tiffany Austin.

Chris Moyles on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Moyles’s part on the show has been a long time in the making, as he’s declined on several occasions in the past. However, despite being “terrified” of heights, the 48-year-old finally decided to have a go – even if he doesn’t quite know why.

“In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting,” he explained.

“Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Since appearing on the show, Moyles has opened up about how Grimshaw’s takeover of his radio show was “handled so badly”.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.