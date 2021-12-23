Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, becoming the fourth this month to make allegations against the Sex and the City actor.

Ms Gentile alleged she was sexually abused at her New York apartment in 2002 after meeting Noth at the Da Marino restaurant.

Noth has vehemently denied the previous accusations.

In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Ms Gentile said he had tried to get Noth to stop.

The singer-songwriter said she and Noth became acquaintances, would often talk about music and showbusiness, and he offered gave her a lift home from the restaurant one Saturday night.

Noth allegedly said he wanted to see where Ms Gentile lived, and after entering her apartment where her housemates were asleep, she said she poured him a glass of wine in the kitchen.

“He started kissing me almost right away, then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him. He was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,” she said.

“Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt.

“He quickly went under my shirt and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin not covered by my bra.”

Ms Gentile said Noth forced her to pull up his top, and pushed her hands toward his penis.

She said she grabbed his hands to stop him, pushed him away and screamed: “No I don’t want this.”

“He became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a bitch. He stormed out of my apartment.”

Noth told The Independent in response to the earlier claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Last week, a third woman accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault over an alleged incident in 2010.

The accusation came a day after The Good Wife actor was accused of rape by two women.

Noth, who is married with two children, acknowledged having consensual sexual contact with the first two accusers but strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

In light of the allegations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and was also fired from the anticipated CBS series The Equalizer.

His famed Sex in the City character, Mr Big, was also suddenly killed off the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, a few days before the original report from the Hollywood Reporter was published.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” his Sex in the City co-stars Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker said in a joint statement.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”