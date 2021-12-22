Chris Noth’s ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson had filed a temporary restraining order against the Sex and the City star in 1995 claiming he had “threatened to kill” her.

The two had dated for five years from 1990 to 1995.

In 1993, Noth told The Chicago Tribune that Johnson had wanted “marriage and family” while he was content with exclusively dating.

According to court documents reviewed by Page Six and published in a report on Tuesday (21 December), Johnson had filed for a restraining order against Noth at the Los Angeles Superior Court in August 1995.

“Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson allegedly said in the documents.

“On 27 July 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face,” she had said. “[He also] threatened to kill [my] dog.”

The Independent has contacted Johnson and Noth’s representatives for comment.

According to the court documents, Johnson requested the judge to ask the And Just Like That... star to “make no calls to others with threats” against her and “restrain from slandering” the model’s “character and good name.”

Johnson’s restraining order was approved and was later modified into a mutual order, according to Page Six.

“Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order.

In the past weeks, Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women – allegations he has denied.

In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010.

Ava alleged that, at the end of one of her shifts, Noth followed her into her manager’s empty office and pressed her body against a desk, kissed her and digitally penetrated her. She was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

The other two women who accused Noth of sexual assault claimed they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

Chris Noth in the first episode of ‘And Just Like That...’ (HBO Max)

Noth earlier told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agent after the initial allegations came out. As of Monday (20 December), the actor has also been removed from the cast of the crime drama series The Equalizer.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)