Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have issued a joint statement about sexual assault allegations against their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

Last week, a third woman accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault over an alleged incident in 2010.

The new accusation, made on Friday (17 December), came one day after The Good Wife actor was accused of rape by two women – allegations he has denied.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” Parker, Nixon and Davis said in the statement. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they added.

The three actors, along with Kim Cattrall, starred alongside Noth in the hit romance series Sex and the City from 1998-2004, as well as two films from 2008 and 2010.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis speak out after sexual assault allegations emerged against their co-star Chris Noth (Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram)

Noth is currently appearing in HBO Max’s And Just Like That..., a 10-episode revival series for Sex and the City, alongside Nixon, Parker, and Davis.

In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym Ava, alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010.

The actor denied the allegation, with his representative saying: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

The other two women who accused Noth of sexual assault claimed they were raped by the actor in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

Noth told The Independent in response to the claims: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth was dropped by his talent agent after the initial allegations came out. As of Monday (20 December), the actor has also been removed from the cast of the crime drama series The Equalizer.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)