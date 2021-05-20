Mouse Rat, the fictional band fronted by Chris Pratt’s character in Parks and Recreation, are set to release their first album.

Pratt starred in the Amy Poehler-fronted sitcom from 2009 to 2015 as Andy, the boyfriend of April Ludgate (played by Aubrey Plaza). Andy is the lead singer and guitarist of the rock band, who changed their name many times but were most commonly known as Mouse Rat.

On Wednesday (19 May), it was announced that Mouse Rat would be releasing a real-life record called The Awesome Album.

It will feature songs from the show including “5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)”, as well as “The Pit” inspired by Pawnee’s sinkhole from season one and “Sex Hair”.

The album features collaborations with Duke Silver, the jazz musician alter ego of Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson and fellow fictional rock group Land Ho! fronted by Scott Tanner (singer Jeff Tweedy).

The 15-track record will be released on 27 August through Dualtone Music Group and Entertainment 720, a fictional company set up by Parks and Rec’s Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari).

A statement from label president Paul Roper said: “Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford.

“From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”