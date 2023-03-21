Chris Rock shares brutal joke that didn’t make it into Selective Outrage

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Rock has revealed one of the jokes that didn’t make the final cut into his recent Netflix special.

In early March, the comedian performed the streaming service’s first ever live set, Selective Outrage, which contained a number of notable moments including Rock addressing Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

However, there were a few jokes that didn’t make it, Rock has revealed. In particular, one savage remark, seemingly comparing his onstage assault to the brutal attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in October 2022.

While onstage at the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humour on Sunday (19 March), celebrating this year’s honouree Adam Sandler, Rock told the audience he would be sharing a few quips that were left out of his Netflix special.

“Paul Pelosi (is) the only guy who knows how I felt,” the 58-year-old said per USA Today. “Just me and you, Paul.”

Rock’s comments were in reference to the horrific incident in which Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer in his home.

Pelosi, 82, suffered a skull fracture for which he underwent surgery. He is said to be recovering and “doing ok”, but it will “take a little while for him to be back to normal”, Nancy said in a January interview with CNN on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Chris Rock, Paul and Nancy Pelosi (Getty Images)

Rock was among several other comics, actors and filmmakers to speak in Sandler’s honour. Others, included Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Luis Guzmán, Conan O’Brien and David Spade.

Their full remarks will air nationally on Sunday 26 March at 8pm EST on CNN.