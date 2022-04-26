Chrishell Stause addresses Selling Sunset bullying claims after Christine Quinn clash

Chrishell Stause has responded to claims of bullying on Selling Sunset after disagreements with co-star Christine Quinn.

The two real estate agents have had a fraught relationship since Stause joined property agency The Oppenheim Group at the start of the series.

After the show’s season five launch on Netflix on Friday (22 April), fans have been discussing the on-screen breakdown of the relationship between Quinn and her colleagues, including Stause.

In a bid to confront some of the online commentary, Stause spoke out about the responses on Monday (25 April).

Speaking to her personal camera, she explained that she’d just concluded filming of the season five reunion which had left her feeling like she’d been “hit by a bus”.

“I just wanted to address something real quick,” the actor and reality star told her Instagram Story viewers. “Every single season I see this common thing every time that I’m actually not really nice, that I’m fake nice, that I’m actually a bully, or whatever.

“To all the nice girls out there, listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing… I’ve worked in this business a long time. I’ve kept so many friendships, I try and always be professional.”

Chrishell Stause (Instagram / Chrishell Stause)

She continued by stating that despite usually aiming to be “nice”, she doesn’t believe it’s always necessary.

“At the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries, and that is okay.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Though she didn’t mention Quinn by name in her message, Stause has been vocal about not getting along with her co-star throughout multiple seasons of the show.

Prior to this, she referred to difficulties among the cast. Speaking with Netflix Tudum, Stause explained: “It is really hard if you’re being given an energy from someone. There are always times I wish I could have been better, but it’s difficult to support someone toxic.”

The Independent has contacted representatives from Stause and Quinn for comment.