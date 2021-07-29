Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause has taken to social media to confirm the rumour that she is dating one of her co-stars.

Stause said her decision to share the news was inspired by “the JLo effect” in a nod to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance, which they recently made Instagram official.

Lopez and Affleck’s original romance dates back to 2002. The couple were engaged in November of that year, the same month Affleck appeared in the famous video for Lopez’s hit song “Jenny From the Block”. They announced in January 2004 that they had called off their engagement.

Rumours that the pair had reunited surfaced in May this year – a development apparently confirmed by Lopez’s recent Instagram post.

Stause confirmed her own dating rumours on Instagram today (28 July), revealing that she’s seeing real estate broker, Jason Oppenheim.

The pair were on holiday in Capri together with a number of the Selling Sunset crew.

Jason’s twin brother, Brett, who also stars on the series, commented on her post soon after posting, writing: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

The couple’s other co-star, Mary Fitzgerald, also commented, writing: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

This is Stause’s first relationship since her break-up from Dancing With the Stars’ Keo Motsepe earlier this year.

Previously, Stause opened up about learning her estranged husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, had filed for divorce over text.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause said of the moment. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”