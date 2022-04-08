‘I think that’s amazing’: Kelly Clarkson praises Chrishell Stause for using Justin Hartley ring to buy $3.3m house
Star of the hit Netflix show ‘Selling Sunset’ appeared on Clarkson’s show to discuss the forthcoming fifth season
Kelly Clarkson was full of praise for Selling Sunsetstar Chrishell Stause, after she revealed that she sold her wedding ring from her former marriage to Justin Hartley to put towards her new home.
Appearing on the singer and TV host’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stause said she had been trying to “make the best out of a situation” when she decided to sell the ring.
“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” she joked.
Stause was married to This is Us star Hartley, 45, from 2017 until 2021, with the news of their divorce infamously being revealed in the second season of the hit Netflix reality series.
Following the split, Stause was briefly linked to Dancing With the Stars’ Keo Motsepe, and then to her Selling Sunset co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim.
Stause explained that she used the money from the ring to fund her $3.3m (£2.5m) home in the Hollywood Hills.
“I mean, what are you supposed to do, keep wearing it? I think that’s amazing,” Clarkson responded. “You did something good with the money.”
Clarkson recently revealed that she plans on keeping her professional name after her own divorce.
During the interview, Stause told the singer that her music had helped her navigate heartbreak over the years.
“Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that. You’ve helped all of us,” she said.
Selling Sunset returns to Netflix for its fifth season on 22 April.
