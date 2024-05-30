Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins Neighbours cast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is turning her attention to soap opera acting again, following a stint on reality TV.

The real estate agent and actor, who began her career in entertainment in soaps All My Children and Days of Our Lives, will be joining the cast of Amazon Greevee’sNeighbours reboot as a guest star.

The 42-year-old found fame on Netflix’s luxury property series Selling Sunset, as one of the glamorous agents working at the high-end Hollywood real estate brokerage serving the rich and famous, The Oppenheim Group.

In Neighbours, Stause will portray Yasmine “Yas” Shields, who is described in a press release as “a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity”.

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show,” Stause said in a statement. “Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.”

They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

The daily Australian soap, which has been airing since 1985, is being rebooted by Freevee after its cancellation and series finale in 2022. When the show resumed in September 2023, it earnt two Emmy nominations in the daytime category.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of ‘Neighbours,’” executive producer Jason Herbison said. “We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

During her time on Selling Sunset, viewers watched Stause sell million-dollar homes but also navigate her romantic life when she met Australian non-binary musician G-Flip, in 2022. The pair are now married.

While on the show, Stause was often seen getting into explosive arguments with other realtors at the agency. In the sixth season of the series, she and her colleague Nicole Young got into a heated exchange that led to Stause accusing Young of drug use, and the realtor took a drug test to prove her innocence to the team.

Recently, Stause’s Selling Sunset co-star Heather El Moussa spoke about the “crazy drama” of the show, and seeing her own exit from the series as a “blessing”.

“In the beginning, it was all fun, not crazy drama, we were all friends, any drama was just – it was simple,” she told hosts of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.

“Then it just got worse and worse and worse, they started adding in more girls, it just became out of control, and I mean there’d be days I came home to him crying from the stress of filming.”

“You film it, you go through it, it’s your life. And then you have to watch it, and then deal with all the stress again,” she continued.

Before entering into reality TV, Stause featured in prominent US soaps in the 2000s, playing Amanda Dillon in All My Children and later earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for portraying Jordan Ridgeway in Days of Our Lives. She is billed to have a leading part in Netflix’s forthcoming film steamy Frosty the Snowman spin-off Hot Frosty, which she will star in alongside Mean Girls actor Lacey Chabert and Schitt’s Creek actor Dustin Milligan.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, it airs Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.