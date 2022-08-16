Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has admitted that she’s actually only sold seven homes during her time on the show.

The reality star added that real estate is not her only passion and that acting is her “first love”.

Ahead of the Netflix show’s sixth season, Stause was interviewed by W Magazine for its annual TV Portfolio.

“As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate,” she told the publication.

“It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t. I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.”

Stause, who previously acted in the US soap Days of Our Lives between 2013 and 2015, continued to say she was “excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back”.

“I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway,” she added.

Last year, Stause returned to Days of Our Lives as her character Jordan Ridgeway (who was killed off), who is now the ghostly “guilty conscience” of her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Of acting, Stause told W: “It is always going to be that first love for me.”

Chrishell Stause (Getty Images for MTV)

Two new realtors will join the cast of Selling Sunset for its sixth and seventh seasons – including model Bre Tiesi, who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children.

Tiesi, 31, and Nicole Young have joined the other women of the Oppenheim Group, who deal with multi-million-dollar property listings in LA.

While Netflix has not yet announced a drop date for season six, there are still questions over whether the show’s most controversial realtor Christine Quinn will return.