Chrissy Teigen has opened up about the rumoured romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Davidson was recently spotted holding hands with Kardashian at a theme park following the pairs appearance together on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson and Kardashian were accompanied to the theme park by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as the four celebrated Halloween together at the theme park.

During their time together on SNL, Kardashian and Davidson shared an on-screen kiss in a “hilarious” Aladdin sketch which sent viewers into a frenzy. It was Kardashian’s debut as SNL host and saw her take aim at her former husband, Kanye West, during her opening monologue.

Now Teigen, who is close friends with Kardashian, has spoken out about the rumoured romance to TMZ.

Teigen told the outlet: “Everybody’s asking me, I have no idea. I don’t know either way.” However, when asked if Davidson would be a good fit for Kardashian, Teigen added, “funny guys do a lot.”

She continued: “Look at John,” she said, referring to her husband, musician John Legend. “He’s hysterical.’

Legend then added: “Who doesn’t want to be in love with a funny guy?”

Teigen went on to say that people should “let them [Kardashian and Davidson] be,” no matter what the situation should be.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Getty Images)

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year. The couple were married for seven years and have four children together. Davidson briefly dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year, following his break-up with model Kaia Gerber.

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have commented on the new photos.