Christina Applegate to attend first awards show since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate has said that she will be attending this year’s Critics Choice Awards ceremony.

The occasion will mark the first time the actor has made a public appearance at an awards event since 2019, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate is nominated for a trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Netflix’s Dead to Me.

Writing on Twitter, Applegate, 51, shared her thoughts ahead of the ceremony on Sunday (15 January) night.

“So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019,” she wrote. “And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me.”

Applegate first spoke publicly about her MS diagnosis back in August 2021.

When she began undergoing treatment for the condition, which often affects the brain and spinal cord, Dead to Me suffered a five-month filming hiatus, compounded by the Covid pandemic.

At Applegate’s behest, production was eventually resumed, and the show was able to complete its third and final season.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last December, Applegate recalled her reaction to being handed the MS diagnosis.

“Can I say it sucked balls?” she asked the host.

Describing her time filming on Dead to Me, the Married With Children star admitted: “Shooting the show was the hardest thing I’d ever done in my life because I was diagnosed during shooting and I didn’t know what was happening.

“I couldn’t walk; they had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, ‘You need an MRI.’”

Applegate continued: “I found out on a Monday after work that I had MS, a disease that I’m going to have for the rest of my life.”

Dead to Me is currently streaming on Netflix.