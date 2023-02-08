Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Applegate has disclosed that the 2023 SAG Awards will likely be her final “awards show”.

The Dead to Me star is currently in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her leading role in the dark comedy.

“It’s kind of a big deal,” Applegate told the Los Angeles Times of her forthcoming attendance, explaining that “it’s my last awards show as an actor probably”.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5am and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment,” she said.

The SAG Awards will be live-streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday 26 February, beginning at 8pm EST. Find the full list of nominees here.

In 2019, the 51-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is a disease that affects the spinal cord, brain and optic nerves.

At the time of the diagnosis, she had been filming Netflix’s Dead to Me.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Applegate disclosed in an earlier interview. “I couldn’t walk; they had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, ‘You need an MRI.’”

Christina Applegate (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

It wasn’t until 2021 that Applegate publicly announced her diagnosis. Since then, she’s then she’s spoken openly about the debilitating impacts it’s had on her life.

Once she underwent treatment, Dead to Me was forced into a five-month hiatus, which was later compounded by the pandemic.

However, at her request, the series continued filming, and they were able to wrap its third and final season.

Last month, Applegate attended the Critics Choice Awards, her first awards show since her diagnosis.

Her leading role as Jen in Dead to Me earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Although, Hacks star Jean Smart went on to win the award.