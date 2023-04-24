Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lesley Manville has suggested she won’t watch her new series because of its violent content.

The Phantom Thread actor opened up about her views on violence in mainstream media in a new interview promoting the action series Citadel.

Citadel which also stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, follows a global spy agency who must fight against a powerful syndicate.

As noted in Manville’s interview with The Guardian, the series features a “high-body count” and lots of “blood spatter” – and when asked what she thinks of this, the actor replied: “Oh, I can’t watch violence. I don’t watch any.”

When asked to elaborate, Manville pointed out she had yet to see the final edit of Citadel, but said: “It’s a big topic, really. I hate it, basically. I get offended by it.”

She continued: “I really think it’s bad news. People talk about Game of Thrones. I’ve never been able to watch it. Also, it’s pretty violent towards women. I really don’t want to see that.”

The Independent has contacted Prime Video, which is releasing Citadel, for comment.

Manville starred in the most recent season of The Crown, playing Princess Margaret.

She recently revealed that when she heard showrunner Peter Morgan wanted to meet with her, she immediately assumed she was in line to play the Queen – the role that went to Imelda Staunton.

Citadel will be released on 28 April.