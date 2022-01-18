Viewers have accused a new BBC farming series of “ripping off” the premise of Jeremy Clarkson’s recent Amazon Prime Video documentary, Clarkson’s Farm.

Last night (17 January), the BBC aired the first episode of Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, a new series starring Kelvin Fletcher.

The series focuses on the former Emmerdale star and Strictly winner as he and his family move onto a working farm near the Peak District.

Fans were quick to notice similarities between the two shows, with Clarkson’s Farm having made its debut less than a year ago.

Clarkson’s Farm debuted last year, and followed the former Top Gear host as he struggled to run his own farm in Chipping Norton.

Writing on Twitter, one person wrote: “On BBC1 right now is a @PrimeVideo Jeremy Clarkson the Farm rip off with Kelvin Fletcher.”

“Great work from the BBC ripping off Clarkson’s Farm,” wrote someone else.

Another person jokingly imagined a conversation among BBC executives: “‘We need something to rival Clarkson’s Farm on [Amazon], but we can’t be seen to be copy cats. Anyone got any ideas?’ BBC Intern: #KelvinsBigFarmingAdventure.”

Jeremy Clarkson in an episode of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ (PA)

Someone else accused the programme of “trying to jump on the Clarkson’s Farm bandwagon”.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Clarkson’s Farm was named as one of the best TV shows of 2021 by The Independent’s critic Ed Cumming.

“The most shocking development of the year was Britain’s preeminent boorish petrolhead, Jeremy Clarkson, turning into a champion of agriculture,” he wrote of the show.

“Clarkson has long owned a large amount of farmland in the Cotswolds. Amazon’s series documented his attempts to take over the farming himself, in the process discovering how hard it was and meeting some unforgettable supporting characters, above all his young assistant Kaleb.”

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.