A new trailer for Clarkson’s Farm series three has been released, hinting at a chaotic run of episodes filled with disasters, heartbreak, surprises and promotions.

The series, which follows ex-Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson’s attempts to run a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, has become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits since it started in June 2021. A long-awaited third series starts in May.

The 61-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself.

The trailer starts with an enforcement notice asking the group to “cease use of any part of the land as a restaurant or cafe” as they realise they are “back at square one”.

Farmer Kaleb Cooper receives good news as Clarkson promotes him to farm manager and tells another associate about his “new thing”: pigs.

He’s seen hoovering up blackberries using a red Henry hoover pipe mounted on the back of a truck as he demonstrates, “simply apply the vacuum cleaner to the blackberry” – and is disgusted as he turns out the pocket of his jacket to see one of the pigs has been sick inside it.

However, all is not well as his girlfriend Lisa Hogan is left in tears at the death of a baby piglet. Clarkson is seen comforting his partner through the tragic moment, which he recently described as “shell shocking” in an interview.

“I reckoned the pigs would provide something that’s sadly lacking in farming today: a bit of genuine happiness,” Clarkson told The Sunday Times.

Clarkson is seem comforting his girlfriend Lisa ( Amazon Prime Video )

“Instead, it was almost unbelievably sad. I’ve never seen Lisa so upset. The film crew looked shell-shocked.”

Clarkson continued: “We had a catastrophically high level of deaths and I was desperately worried we were doing something wrong, but it turned out we weren’t, it was just that pigs are bad mothers – the Sandy and Black particularly so. That’s why it’s a rare breed.”

Later in the trailer he hatches a new plan to sell hay with a very specific list of celebrity clientele: “All of the people moving out of London, Cowell, Beckham, Natalie Imbruglia, Amanda Holden...” he announces to his team.

Meanwhile, a visit to a goat farm leads to an awkward injury for the host. The goat farmer appears amused and Lisa shocked as Clarkson is left swearing in pain.

A third season of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ returns next month. ( Amazon Prime Video )

The new season also appears to touch on his unpopularity with locals with one of his team Charlie, warning he could lose his only allies as a stuck digger threatens to flood the nearby village.

“If this goes wrong, the only part of Chaddington that quite likes you, you’re going to flood,” he says.

Clarkson’s Farm returns to Prime Video on 3 May.