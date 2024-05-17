For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An executive producer of Clarkson’s Farm has shared some insight into the future of the popular docuseries, admitting that season four could be its last.

Since its launch in 2021, the Jeremy Clarkson-led reality series about his farming adventures on his 1000-acre Cotswolds site, Diddly Squat, has been a bona fide hit with audiences.

Season three, which launched on Prime Video earlier this month, is already the platform’s most-viewed series of the year, with more than five million viewers tuning in for the first episode.

Despite its popularity, however, Clarkson’s Farm will not be on screens indefinitely, executive producer Andy Wilman has revealed, with season five yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to Deadline, Wilman noted that he and Clarkson would not continue the show if there was no worthwhile content to share with viewers.

“I’ve got no feelings on whether there’s a [season] five or not,” Wilman told the publication. “Jeremy’s the same. He’s like, ‘When we’ve got nothing left to say, let’s walk away.’”

Season four is currently in production.

Jeremy Clarkson on Prime Video series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Elsewhere in the interview, published on Friday (17 May), Wilman reflected on the show’s huge success.

He named the season one scene of mutton being shepherded with a drone, as well assistant farmer Kaleb Cooper’s dry candour, as standout elements of the programme’s appeal.

“I don’t think we saw the real magic until the sheep arrived,” Wilman said in the interview.

“And obviously Kaleb bollocking Jeremy. Those are the moments where you go, alright, we’ve really got something here.”

Wilman also highlighted the show’s focus on nature and animals as key success points, explaining how it offers viewers an “escape”.

“Everybody wants to be in that little world because it’s a bit of a 1950s world where a big problem is a cow that’s in trouble, or a dam that’s not mended. Very little of consequence happens,” Wilman said.

“It’s like an escape pod. Forget all your troubles and be on Clarkson’s Farm.”

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in ‘Clarkson’s Farm' ( Prime Video )

In his four-star review of season three, The Independent’s Adam White praised the warm nature of the show, alongside Clarkson’s gruff demeanour.

He writes: “You can quickly see [Clarkson’s] appeal – the bemused grump dismayed at the state of things if rarely offering any practical solutions.

“It makes Clarkson’s Farm wildly interesting on an anthropological level, as if you’ve stumbled into a club who’d never want you as a member. But then there’s also the rest of the show – its ramshackle pleasantness and easy humour. Whatever your misgivings as to the man behind it all, you’ll find it tricky to resist.”

Clarkson’s Farm is streaming now on Prime Video.