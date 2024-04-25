Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The third season of Clarkson’s Farm comes to Prime Video on 3 May and to coincide with the show’s imminent return, Amazon Fresh is selling a range of products from the former Top Gear presenter’s Diddly Squat Farm shop.

The online range of produce includes jams, chutneys, honey, seasonings, gin, whiskey and vodka, all made either by Diddly Squat Farm itself or by local neighbours in and around the Cotswolds.

The farm shop became a controversial hotspot for tourists and shoppers when it first opened in 2020, attracting thousands of visitors from around the country to the quiet rural site. The farm’s restaurant was forced to close in 2023 following a planning dispute – and complaints from disapproving locals – though the shop reopened its doors to customers in March earlier this year.

If you don’t fancy battling for a parking space in a muddy field outside Chipping Norton, you’ll find a selection of Diddly Squat Farm’s products available to buy online at Amazon as well as in Amazon Fresh stores. Here are some of our top picks from the range.

Diddly Squat Farm bee juice: Was £12.80, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

( Diddy Squat Farm )

Diddly Squat Farm’s bee juice – or honey as it’s also known – comes from Clarkson’s own collection of beehives on the farm. 100 per cent honey, the flavour comes from the surrounding wildflower meadows and oilseed rape fields in which the bees do their bee business. As an added bonus, if you’re not a fan of Jeremy Clarkson, the man’s been stung many times to bring you each jar.

Buy now

Diddly Squat Farm ghost chilli chutney: £6.50, Amazon.co.uk

( Diddly Squat Farm )

Made using ghost chillies grown on the Diddly Squat Farm, and with a recipe designed by Clarkson’s son, this spicy chutney comes highly recommended for anyone who likes a bit of heat in their sandwich. There’s also a habanero chilli version, if you prefer something (very slightly) milder.

Buy now

Diddly Squat Farm Sunday roast seasoning: £5.90, Amazon.co.uk

( Diddly Squat Farm )

Upgrade your next Sunday roast with a jar of Diddly Squat Farm seasoning. The blend includes caraway, onions, rosemary, garlic, nutmeg, pepper and coriander, and proudly declares itself to be “the best seasoning... in the world”. We suspect that’s meant to be recited using Clarkson’s trademark delivery, rather than just an obscene boast.

Buy now

Diddly Squat Farm cow juice vodka: £39, Amazon.co.uk

( Diddly Squat Farm )

One of the most popular items from Diddly Squat Farm, this vodka is fermented from whey and distilled with the farm’s spring water for a smooth taste. It also comes in a funky tilting bottle that makes you feel like you’ve already had a drop.

Buy now

How to watch season three of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ online

The entire third season of Clarkson’s Farm will be available to stream online for Prime members from 3 May. A Prime subscription costs £8.99 per month for £95 annually, and comes with access to Prime Video as well as other perks like one-day and same-day free delivery as well as Prime-exclusive discounts. Anyone who hasn’t been a member in the last 12 months can try out Amazon Prime for free by signing up for a 30-day trial.

Where is Clarkson’s Farm?

Diddly Squat Farm is located near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire. Opened in 2020 by Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan, the celebrity farm shop drew massive crowds to the quiet rural location, with many visitors having to wait hours just to step foot inside.

