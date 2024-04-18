Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After another gruelling 12 weeks of mad-dash BBCApprentice action, tonight Lord Sugar crowns his preferred candidate, investing a huge £250,000 to supercharge their business.

One of those in with a chance of going all the way is Sussex-based pie man Phil Turner, who has to be one of the show’s biggest losers, having been on the losing team nine times in a row. Managing to change his luck in the vegan cheese task, he now hopes to go all the way with his handmade pies.

Tonight, Turner’s pies will go up against Rachel Woolford’s boutique gyms in the final task of the series. Both candidates, who have existing businesses already, will re-launch and brand their business with a digital billboard and TV ad, and will be grilled by industry professionals.

But could the baker’s pies tempt Lord Sugar to part with his cash? Traditional and award-winning, here’s everything you need to know about Turner’s Pies, and where you can grab a bite for yourself.

Based in West Sussex, Phil Turner’s family have been making pies since 1933, starting out in Bogner Regis (though as Mike Soutar pointed out, Turner’s Pies haven’t been going that long). The bakery says that Mrs Turner’s steak and kidney pie gained notoriety in 1967, with Phil’s dad, Pip Turner, opening the family’s first pie shop in Bogner Regis in 1990.

Phil and his two brothers took over the reins in 2009 and later opened new bakeries in Rustington, Chichester, Worthing and Petersfield.

Turner’s steak and ale pie won the British Pie Awards’ Supreme Champion award in 2018 and won it for a second time in 2020 with its rump steak and stilton pie. Both pies have also been awarded three-star Great Taste awards.

Savoury pies also include chicken and ham, chicken and mushroom, minced beef and onion, mushroom and asparagus, butternut chilli and cheese and gluten-free options. Fruit pies include apple pies, blackberry and apple pies, cherry pies and sweet mincemeat pies. Turner’s Pies also sell quiches, scotch eggs, sausage rolls, pasties and desserts.

In-store, Turner’s savoury pies cost £4.85, fruit pies cost £4.60, pasties cost £3.95, quiches cost £4.60, scotch eggs cost £2.50 and sausage rolls cost £2.10

As well as at the five Turner’s Pies bakeries across Sussex, you can order Turner’s Pies by post in bundles. You can choose from four individual pies (£24.95, Piesbypost.com), eight individual pies (£39.95, Piesbypost.com) and 12 individual pies (£54.95, Piesbypost.com). You can also get an introductory pie pack (£25.95, Piesbypost.com), which comes with a large savoury pie, a fruit pie and a box of sausage rolls or pasties. There are lots more combination optins to choose from on the bakery’s website.

