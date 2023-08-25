Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clarkson’s Farm viewers are attempting to suss out Jeremy Clarkson’s cryptic message about the series.

The Prime Video docuseries follows the former Top Gear presenter as he attempts to make his farm in the Cotswolds profitable.

Clarkson is currently filming the third season of the show, with production set to wrap in October.

However, while fans were disappointed by the lengthy wait for a new series, they are now awaiting a more positive update courtesy of Clarkson himself.

On Thursday (24 August), the TV personality shared a post on X/Twitter, stating: “Stand by for some fantastic news from Clarkson’s Farm.”

While he didn’t suggest what the news could be, many are speculating that it’s an announcement of a new series.

This tease arrived hours after Clarkson’s Farm was defended at the Edinburgh TV Festival by Amazon representative Fozia Khan.

The defence was issued following reports that Amazon had “cut ties” with Clarkson due to the row over his widely criticised Meghan Markle column last December.

Clarkson published a column in The Sun in which he wrote that he despised Meghan on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the duchess being paraded naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at her.

He issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account at the time saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column, which had become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.

Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm' (Amazon)

Clarkson also revealed he sent an email to Meghan and Prince Harry on Christmas Day, admitting his language was “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Fozia Khan, who is unscripted lead for UK Originals at Amazon Studios, said Clarkson’s Farm was “so much bigger than Clarkson”, calling it “a really good show”.

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon Studios, then said: ‘I can’t tell you what a phenomenon the show itself is and the impact it has had on the agricultural community and farming.

“We get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show and love Kaleb (Cooper) and Gerald (Cooper) and they relate to those characters, saying they have never really seen their world properly reflected on-screen before, which is amazing.

“And, as Fozia said, it’s a hell of a lot bigger than Jeremy Clarkson.”