Netflix’s new show Class is receiving rave reviews from audiences.

The show, which is dubbed as the Indian version of the Spanish drama series Elite, is set in the fictional Hampton International School in New Delhi.

The show explores themes such as the wealth gap, gender, sexuality, priviledge, and caste.

It follows three underpriviledged students named Dheeraj, Saba, and Balli, who are transferred to Hampton when their own school burns down in a suspicious accident.

For Hampton’s trustees, this is a great PR opportunity to show how they’re giving back to society by coming to the aid of the less-privileged. But Dheeraj, Saba, and Balli know that there’s something fishy going on the moment they set foot in their new school.

As soon as the new show was released earlier this month, everyone’s first reaction was how similar the storyline is to Elite.

“Just finished watching Class on Netflix. It’s a remake of Elite,” Pakistani cricketer Ali Haider tweeted. “I was not expecting much from this, coz Elite itself is so amazing, but man they have done a really good job. Hope there will be more seasons coming.”

Another person added: “I just realised I’ve never really seen Indian men being gay on screen like this like wow. It’s giving.”

One person wrote: “Finished watching Class on Netflix and was positively surprised by the edginess and the brilliant performances. Those kids are going to go really far.”

Fans are also impressed by the cast of the show, with some saying that they “appreciate Class‘s directors have given an opportunity for new actors to thrive.”

The show includes newcomers such as Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Naina Bhan, Moses Koul and Zeyn Shaw among others.

“I thought Class will be a cheap copy of Elite...but they did superb work,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “I hope they release the second season soon. Class is brilliant.”

Class is available to stream on Netflix now.