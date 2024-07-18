Cobra Kai creators announce early Netflix release for next season

Support truly

The creators of popular Netflix series Cobra Kai have announced that the show will be returning to the streaming service early.

As the cast celebrated its sixth and final season’s part one premiere on Wednesday (17 July) in Los Angeles, creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald made the announcement on stage before two episodes screened.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who star in the show, were joined by co-stars Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and others.

The crowd were left delighted and surprised as it was confirmed the second batch of episodes will be released on 15 November this year, two weeks earlier than its originally announced release date.

The TV sequel to the Karate Kid franchise, which picks up 34 years after the films ended, has become a big hit since it debuted in 2018, having moved from YouTube Red/Premium to Netflix.

It’s been confirmed that the forthcoming sixth season will be the show’s last, bringing the long-running franchise to an end.

Part one is released on Thursday (18 July), in a split release, which has become a popular format for the streaming service.

There are still some surprises in store for fans of the 1980s film series – a new casting report has claimed that a character fans will remember from the first film will show up in the final batch of episodes.

CS Lee, who has appeared in Dexter and Avatar: The Last Airbender, will show up as the present day version of Master Kim Sun-Young.

open image in gallery Cobra Kai returns to Netflix on Thursday (18 July) ( Netflix )

Eagle-eyed fans of the first Karate Kid (1984) will remember that Master Kim Sun-Young was seen in a photograph, with his name being first mentioned in The Karate Kid III (1989).

The character, who also showed up in a flashback in season four of Cobra Kai, is credited with the creation of The Way of the Fist, a martial arts style that goes against the teaching of Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Master Kim Sun-Young has long been presumed dead in the Karate Kid universe – until now. His return to the franchise, in present day form, follows the arrival of the character’s granddaughter, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) in Cobra Kai season five.

The show’s fans have reacted to the news with glee, with some on social media branding the decision to resurrect the character as “cool” and “exciting”.