Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai have voiced similar complaints over the ending of the well-received season six, part one.

The series, a sequel to the hit Karate Kid films, is releasing its sixth and final season in three parts, with the next batch of episodes not set to arrive until November.

However, part one, which debuted on the streaming service this week, left viewers on tenterhooks with a late-in-the-day twist.

Spoilers follow for Cobra Kai – you have been warned!

The first part of the season sees the characters gearing up for the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. By the final episode, it’s been revealed that Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Sam (Mary Mouser), Tory (Peyton List), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and Devon (Oona O'Brien) had been selected to go to Barcelona and represent Miyagi-Do.

However, after Tory’s mother dies, she quits the dojo and moves over to the villainous Cobra Kai, having returned to the mentorship of John Kreese.

The season ends immediately after this bombshell – leaving fans clamouring to find out what happens next.

open image in gallery Peyton List in ‘Cobra Kai' ( CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX )

Fans of the show aired their frustration, and appreciation for the series as a whole, on X/Twitter.

“That cliffhanger at the end of Cobra Kai S6E5 really hurt,” one person wrote.

“Okay waiting a month for part 2 of season 3 of Bridgerton was one thing,” remarked another, “but waiting until NOVEMBER for part 2 of the final season of Cobra Kai??? after THAT f***ing cliffhanger?? I'm about to sue Netflix for emotional damages.”

Someone else commented: “I just watched the latest episode of Cobra Kai. WHAT THE F***. TORY. WHAT THE HELL. GIRL WHY. WHY WHY WHY. AND ON A CLIFFHANGER??? CMON.”

A fourth complained: “Finished part 1 of #CobraKaiSeason6 . How the hell am I supposed to just go about my life till November 15th and not think about that cliffhanger every day.”

Actor List offered an explanation for her character’s dramatic decision in an interview with TV Line.

“The loss [of her mother] changes everything,” she said. “I think it definitely does push Tory into the way that she does end up going.

“I think experiencing that loss puts her in this mindset of, ‘I have to look out for myself. Daniel is going to look out for his daughter and his family, ultimately, and he’s not gonna look out for me. I need to get this captain spot in order to have a win in my life and to actually achieve something now that I have nothing.’”

The next five episodes of the series, bunched together as part two, will release on Netflix on 15 November.