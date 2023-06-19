Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo’s cause of death revealed

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo’s cause of death has been revealed.

Longo, who was known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on the NBC daytime soap died on 8 February.

He was reportedly found by police at his home in Austin, Texas after his wife, Stephanie Clark, asked them to check in while she was at work.

Longo’s death report, which was obtained by TMZ, ruled that he died of “chronic ethanol abuse”. This is more commonly referred to as alcohol abuse.

Speaking about Longo’s death, Clark said in a statement that “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

In addition to Days of Our Lives, Longo was known for his recurring roles on ABC Family’s gymnastics drama Make It or Break It, Nashville, and TeenNick show Hollywood Heights.

In the latter, Longo starred as Eddie Duran for 78 episodes.

The actor also appeared as a guest star on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Nathan Culver, and played Jo Danville’s son Tyler Josephson in two episodes of CSI: New York. He joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2011.

Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge in 2021 after he was charged with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

Longo is survived by his wife and three children.

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo died in February 2023 (Getty Images)

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.