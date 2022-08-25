Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coleen Rooney has allegedly sold the rights to the Wagatha Christie story to Disney+ in a multi-million-pound deal.

The social media influencer and wife of football star Wayne Rooney won the libel case brought by Rebekah Vardy in July.

Vardy attempted to sue Rooney for defamation, but it was ultimately ruled that Rooney's Instagram post, outing Vardy for leaking stories to the press, was true.

Now, Rooney is said to have sold the rights to the story to streaming service Disney+ in a lucrative deal, with a view to creating a documentary about the legal drama.

According to The Sun, the deal is worth more than husband Wayne’s current role as the manager of DC United in Washington, DC, and will be Rooney’s opportunity to share her side of the story.

“Since her first damning social media post outing Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent,” a source reported to the publication.

“Now the public will see first hand the toll this whole case took on her, and her family — and why she took the action she took.”

The source also suggested that cameras have had “unfiltered access” to Rooney’s life and home since the aftermath of the post, and claimed: “It will be TV dynamite.”

The Independent has reached out to Disney+ and representatives for Coleen Rooney for comment.