Danny Dyer and Mary Berry to star in The Traitors for Comic Relief

Danny Dyer and Dame Mary Berry will appear in a parody of the BBC’s hit show The Traitors during Friday night’s (17 March) Comic Relief show.

The Traitors sketch will see Jennifer Saunders, Stephen Merchant, Rosie Jones and contestants Maddy and Wilf from series one gather for a roundtable.

In a twist, the show’s host Claudia Winkleman will be played by Dawn French before the true traitor is revealed to viewers.

Pop singers Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson will perform their new singles during the broadcast from Salford, with AJ Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball serving as presenters for the BBC One broadcast.

Grennan will sing his single “You Are Not Alone”, while Swedish singer Larsson will be performing her new track “Can’t Tame Her”.

The cast of Mrs Doubtfire The Musical will also deliver their first UK performance of “Make Me A Woman” from the new stage show.

The BBC also confirmed Kylie Minogue will appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

It was previously announced that Sir Tony Robinson will return as the character of Baldrick from Blackadder to read a bedtime story, and Dermot O’Leary will team up with Jamie Demetriou’s Stath Charalambos from Stath Lets Flats for a sketch.

Speaking about the event, charity co-founder Lenny Henry said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that and what could be better?

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and its usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.”

Sir Lenny Henry wearing the latest nose (Richard Davenport/Comic Relief/PA)

He continued: “I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Comic Relief will air on Friday from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Additional reporting by PA