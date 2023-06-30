Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Community star Joel McHale has revealed the movie will star an original cast member after all.

In September 2022, it was announced that the sitcom’s promise of “six seasons and a movie” would finally come true.

US streaming service Peacock shared the news seven years after the series came to an end, announcing that creator Dan Harmon would oversee the project, and that the majority of the main cast would be returning.

This included McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong – however, at the time, it was reported that three cast members were not yet attached to star: Donald Glover, Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown.

McHale has now confirmed Glover’s return as Troy Barnes during an appearance on podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

The actor, who plays Jeff Winger, said Glover was “coming back”, adding: ‘And that’s really important. The fact that we even got Donald to do it... that was the big piece.”

He also suggested that Shirley star Yvette Nicole Brown would be in the movie, stating: “But I think everyone’s coming back. So far, we’re pretty good, and I think that will happen. If not, then, you know, Donald will be there. See? It’ll just be Donald. It’ll just be an episode of Atlanta.”

Brown previously said she “knew nothing” about the project, and said she only discovered it was happening when McHale made the announcement.

Glover’s profile has risen considerably since he made his debut in Community. He created and starred in the Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta, which drew to a close after four season in 2022, and has won five Grammys for his work as musician Childish Gambino.

Donald Glover as Troy Barnes in ‘Community' (Peacock)

Community ran for six seasons, starting in 2009 and airing its finale in 2015. The movie will begin shooting next summer.