Constance Wu has said she forgives the actor who told her she was a “disgrace” to her race amid a social media backlash in 2019.

Wu, 40, appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, during which she became emotional speaking about the moment she came close to taking her own life, three years ago.

In 2019, the actor’s ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for its fifth and final season. Following the news, Wu posted her dismay at the decision, which many fans and fellow actors interpreted as a sign of ungratefulness.

As a result of the hostile reaction to her tweet, Wu took a three-year break from Twitter.

In July earlier this year, she returned to social media and shared that she attempted suicide following the backlash to her tweet.

Writing on Twitter at the time, she said: “I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore.

“That I was a disgrace to AsAms [Asian Americans], and they’d be better off without me.”

In the new episode of Archetypes, Wu recalled the incident to Markle, saying: “When I tweeted all this stuff without context, it made me seem really ungrateful and petty, and bratty, I guess is a word a lot of people used.

“It took a DM from an actress colleague of mine, an Asian actress, who basically said that I had become a disgrace to my race and that, you know, I was basically better off dead.”

Constance Wu and Susan Park in 'Fresh Off the Boat’ (Gilles Mingasson/Fierce Baby Prods/Detective Agency/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Wu continued: “It made me feel like I didn’t deserve to be alive anymore. And I tried to end my own life, and luckily, I had a friend who was able to get me to the ER.”

Asked whether she had reconnected with the unnamed “colleague” actor in question, Wu said she has not.

Markle suggests that part of Wu’s “healing” may come from being able “to get to a place where you can forgive her for that moment”, to which the actor replies that she has.

“You know, I do forgive her for it. I do,” she said. “Because I know that anybody who is trying so hard to be a certain way is going through their own battle. I’d probably get emotional if I saw her, but I think I would be able to really stand well on my own two feet”.

Last month, an excerpt from Wu’s forthcoming book Making a Scene was released, in which she detailed her alleged experience of sexual assault.

