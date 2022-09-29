Hurricane Ian kills hundreds in Fort Myers area, sheriff says

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee County area following Hurricane Ian, officials have said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said while the figures cannot yet be confirmed, fatalities were in the “hundreds”, while “thousands” of people were waiting to be rescued.

“I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting that are waiting to be rescued,” he told Good Morning America. “But again we can’t get a true assessment until we’re on scene, assessing each scene”.

That comes as US President Joe Biden announced a major disaster declaration for Florida, which was battered by winds of up to 155mph and flooding as Ian made landfall as a near-Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials in Fort Myers said calls were received from from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives, while pleas were also posted on social media, as the Associated Press reported. Now classified as a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is currently headed toward northeast Florida, where heavy rain and flooding is also expected.