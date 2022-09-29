Hurricane Ian kills hundreds in Fort Myers area, sheriff says
Thousands also waiting to be rescued across Lee County
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee County area following Hurricane Ian, officials have said.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said while the figures cannot yet be confirmed, fatalities were in the “hundreds”, while “thousands” of people were waiting to be rescued.
“I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting that are waiting to be rescued,” he told Good Morning America. “But again we can’t get a true assessment until we’re on scene, assessing each scene”.
That comes as US President Joe Biden announced a major disaster declaration for Florida, which was battered by winds of up to 155mph and flooding as Ian made landfall as a near-Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials in Fort Myers said calls were received from from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives, while pleas were also posted on social media, as the Associated Press reported. Now classified as a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is currently headed toward northeast Florida, where heavy rain and flooding is also expected.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies