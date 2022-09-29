Biden declares ‘major disaster’ in Florida as hundreds feared dead

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has declared a “major disaster” in Florida after Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The president’s declaration comes as hundreds of people are believed to have been killed and thousands of people are waiting to be rescued in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee Country area, according to a Flordia sheriff.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told American broadcaster ABC: “I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting, that are waiting to be rescued, but again we can’t get a true assessment until we’re on [the] scene.”

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, Hurricane Ian has flooded homes, torn off part of a hospital roof and knocked out power to millions after making landfall on Wednesday. The storm, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm status, is currently headed toward northeast Florida.

Early Thursday morning local time, President Biden ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts in affected areas which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss.

Federal funding is also available to local government and some not-for-profit groups to fund debris removal, and to mitigate against further hazards, he said.

The president’s declaration also comes as concerns mount for 23 missing migrants after their boat sank off the coast of Florida in the midst of Hurricane Ian. Elsewhere, some people have taken to social media to plea for help after they were trapped in their homes.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, roaring into southwest Florida as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with winds of up to 155 mph. Its winds extended outward hundreds of miles, and rain poured over much of the state.

It came ashore some 100 miles south of Tampa, missing the densely populated Tamp Bay area for a direct hit.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Ian to a tropical storm status on Thursday morning, with wind speeds around 76 miles per hour but the storm is still above land and is only expected to pass over the Atlantic Ocean later Thursday.

Attractions in parts of Florida including Walt Disney World Resort Florida and Universal Orlando Resort closed as the storm moved across the state, and a Florida bird park posted a photo of flamingos hunkering down in a bathroom at the park.