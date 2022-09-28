Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

23 migrants missing after boat sinks off Florida coast during Hurricane Ian

US Border Patrol says that four Cuban migrants swam to shore in Florida after their vessel sank

Abe Asher
Wednesday 28 September 2022 20:40
Comments
Hurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges

A boat carrying migrants to the United States sank off of the coast of Florida and left 23 people missing in the midst of Hurricane Ian, US Border Patrol said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, four Cuban migrants on the boat were able to swim to shore after their vessel sank. The US Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue mission for the 23 people who are missing as the hurricane threatens communities across the state.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida,” Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar wrote on Twitter. “4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals.”

The passengers who made it to shore did so at Stock Island, a small island bordering Key West located southwest of Everglades National Park.

Recommended

Hurricane Ian is set to be one of the most devastating storms to make landfall in the United States in recent years. It is currently categorised as a Category 4 hurricane, just shy of Category 5, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, and made landfall on Wednesday afternoon just west of Fort Meyers.

Millions of Florida residents are under evacuation orders, though Gov Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that it is now too late for people reamining in a select number of counties in southwest Florida in the hurricane’s path to leave.

The hurricane has also wreaked havoc in Cuba, where officials on Wednesday were working to restore power after the entire island lost power on Tuesday night.

Storms of the magnitude of Ian are rare. the US has seen just two Category 5 hurricanes in the last three decades, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Andrew, both of which made landfall in Florida and claimed numerous lives and caused tens of billions of dollars worth of damage.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in