Flordia neighbourhoods left underwater as Hurricane Ian rips through state

Hurricane Ian has left whole neighbourhoods in Florida underwater as it brought torrential rain and stormy weather to the state.

Footage from Naples, Key West, Fort Lauderdale and Cape Coral shows the extent of the damage, giving a glimpse into what the rest of the state has experienced.

Ian made landfall as a category four hurricane, before later being downgraded to a tropical storm.

An estimated 2.4 million homes and businesses in Florida have been left without power, while floodwaters have been surging inland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.