Pro-Palestine protesters clash with police at University of Texas

Video shared across social media on Wednesday (24 April) appeared to show police bringing two protesters to the ground amid scuffles during a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas.

Local media have reported “several” people were arrested, but there has been no official number given by authorities.

The protest was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, which said that it had originally planned to walk out of class and occupy the university’s South Mall.

However, UT said the protest was not authorised.

A letter sent to the Palestine Solidarity Committee on Tuesday by the Office of the Dean of Students said the event would not be allowed to “proceed as planned.”