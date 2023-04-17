Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channel 4 has announced plans to air a documentary about the “problem” with Prince Andrew as part of their “alternative schedule” around King Charles III’s forthcoming coronation.

Airing as part of the channel’s coronation programming around the coronation, Andrew – The Problem Prince will see Emily Maitlis speak in detail about her infamous Newsnight interview with the Duke of York in 2019.

Following the 2019 interview, in which the former BBC journalist grilled Andrew about his relationship with the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

The two-part series will also feature archive footage, an interview with former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and access to palace insiders, Channel 4 has announced.

The programme is being executively produced by Maitlis along with James Goldston, Sheldon Lazarus and Nina Davies.

It will be broadcast as part of Channel 4’s “alternative schedule”, which the broadcaster said “will provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony” of the coronation.

The interview is also being adapted by Netflix with Sex Education star Gillian Anderson playing Maitlis and Rufus Sewell as Andrew. In December, it was the subject of Prince Andrew the Musical on Channel 4, which was branded “tasteless” by The Independent’s Louis Chilton.

When the Newsnight interview original aired four years ago, the duke denied to Newsnight that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, and said he had no recollection of ever meeting her and had spent the day in question at Pizza Express in Woking for a party with one of his daughters.

Giuffre had said the duke sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp in one alleged encounter, but Andrew told Maitlis his Falklands War service had caused a medical condition, meaning he did not sweat at the time.

Prince Andrew speaks to the BBC’s Emily Maitlis on ‘Newsnight’ interview (BBC/PA)

Giuffre also claims that Epstein trafficked her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 and still a minor under US law. Epstein died in August 2019 at the age of 66.

Last year, Andrew settled his US sexual assault case out of court, although the agreement was not an admission of guilt. He has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

Other programming by Channel 4 around the coronation will include Frankie Boyle’s Farewell To The Monarchy, in which the Scottish comedian will take a look back 1000 years of royal history.

The documentary will also see Boyle ask whether the royal family “has a place in today’s world” and should continue.

The one-off programme was previously titled Frankie Boyle: Monarchy when it was announced in August as part of the broadcaster’s 40 year-anniversary celebrations last year along with a Prince Andrew musical.

The Windsors will also return with a coronation special, which will see Harry Enfield as Charles inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his special day.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: “Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes including Frankie Boyle’s case against the monarchy and The Windsors’ scabrous satirical take on the coronation.”

Additional reporting by Press Association