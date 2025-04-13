Coronation Street star announces departure after five years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Hussain, who plays Coronation Street's Aadi Alahan, has announced he will be leaving the soap after five years.

The character was first introduced in 2006 when Dev and Sunita Alahan welcomed twins Aadi and Asha. Hussain, 24, took over the role in 2020 from Zennon Ditchett, who had played the character for 11 years.

Hussain’s character has had major storylines, including getting shot while protecting his fiancée, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) from her kidnappers, the death of his mother Sunita and romances with Amy Barlow and Kelly Neelan.

Hussain confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing: “I guess the secrets out now! As some of you may have heard, I will be leaving Coronation Street for new pastures.”

“Over the five years I’ve spent there I have learned so much about the world and the industry and now feel I am ready to spread my wings a little. I have made friends that will last a lifetime and will surely miss such a special family!”

He continued: “This isn’t a farewell for Aadi however, more like a see you later! I’m excited to see what the future brings! Thank you @coronationstreet @itv for giving me such a privilege of portraying this character for you. Until next time! Adam.”

Metro has reported that Hussain will remain on the soap until the end of the summer, but the fate of his character is unknown.

Hussain’s departure comes after a mass exodus of actors who have stepped away from the soap. Sue Cleaver, who plays the popular Coronation Street matriarch Eileen Grimshaw, announced in January that she was leaving the cobbles after 25 years.

Adam Hussain as Aadi Alahan in 'Coronation Street' ( ITV )

Other actors who have announced their departure include Charlotte Jordan, who plays popular Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley, Joe Layton, who plays Mick Michaelis and PC Craig Tinker star Colson Smith, who revealed in January that he had been dropped by bosses. Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) is also set to leave the show this year.

This year, the soap, which began in 1960, has seen big changes following the departure of Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, whose character Mason Radcliffe was killed off in heartbreaking scenes that aired in January.

It has been reported by The Sun that cast members are in danger of being dropped from the soap due to an alleged budget crisis occurring behind the scenes.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.