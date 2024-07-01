For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Coronation Street star Helen Worth’s exit storyline will see the return of an old favourite character.

Worth, 73, announced earlier this month that she was stepping down as Gail Platt after playing the role on the ITV soap since 1974.

Her departure will follow what has been described as “a major storyline for the Platt family” – and the scenes are on the cusp of being filmed.

*Potential spoilers follow – you have been warned*

It’s being claimed that, to mark Gail’s exit, her former husband Martin Platt, played by Sean Wilson, will return to the cobbles for the first time since 2005.

His reunion with Gail will, according to The Sun, lead to a happy end for a character who has endured so much heartbreak and turmoil over the last five decades, which has included six failed marriages.

It allegedly won’t be all plain sailing, though, with a source stating: “The plotline has many nuances, twists and turns but script writers all want this to feel like a gorgeous end of Gail’s story, with her finally finding her happy ending.”

The storyline is said to have been among a few options considered for the character’s exit, with the source adding: “Bosses knew the moment needed to truly celebrate one of Corrie’s most iconic characters as well as honour Helen’s astonishing run on the soap.

“It just didn’t sit right to kill her off or have Gail suffer more tragedy after, let’s face it, a pretty traumatic life.

Bosses are said to be “thrilled” to have tempted Wilson back for the storyline.

open image in gallery Sean Wilson is reportedly returning to ‘Coronation Street’ For Helen Worth’s exit ( ITV/Shutterstock )

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Speaking about her departure, Worth said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.”

Worth has appeared a total of 4,453 times since she first joined the show in July 1974, a statistic that lies behing Ken Barlow actor Bill Roache, 92, who has made a total of 4,773 appearances since Coronation Street’s very first episode first aired on 9 December 1960.

She made her mark in one of the soap’s most controversial storylines when her 13-year-old daughter Sarah (played by Tina O’Brien) became pregnant in 1999.

Other narrative arcs include her proximity to a number of murders, including marrying serial killer Richard Hillman (played by Brian Capron), being imprisoned for the murder of her husband Joe McIntyre (Reece Dinsdale), and locking her son David Platt in the cellar of a Bistro after she discovers he is going to kill his late wife Kylie’s murderer.

open image in gallery Gail Platt (Helen Worth) is leaving ‘Coronation Street’ after 50 years ( ITV )

Her many street brawls with frenemy Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) will also go down in soap history.

Last year, Worth was awarded an MBE for services to drama. Receiving the honour from Prince William, the actor said: “It just feels absolutely wonderful. To collect an MBE is very special.”