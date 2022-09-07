Courtney Cox mocks Kanye West after rapper says Friends ‘wasn’t funny’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Courteney Cox has mocked Kanye West after he claimed that Friends “wasn’t funny”.

Amidst the “Gold Digger” rapper’s recent return to Instagram, the rapper took a moment to clarify some of his past tweets, claiming that he didn’t write many of them.

In the now-deleted post, West’s caption reads: “This was not from me someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny. I know you guys gonna be disappointed, but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said, ‘Friends wasn’t funny either.’

“But I wish I had. I’d love to know who thought of that.”

Cox – who played Monica Geller on the popular sitcom – responded to West in an Instagram Reel posted on Tuesday (7 September).

In the video, Cox can be seen nodding along to the rapper’s 2008 song “Heartless”, as she’s scrolling through Instagram.

After she comes across West’s post, his comment about Friends is highlighted, and the camera quickly shifts to Cox’s disapproving face.

Courtney Cox and Kanye West (Getty Images)

She then makes her way over to her speaker, turns off his song, and walks away.

“I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny,” the actor captioned the post.

“This is incredible,” singer Amy Wadge wrote in the comments.

West is known for making controversial statements on Instagram.

Just last week, the musician shared a disturbing Instagram post claiming Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted is dead.