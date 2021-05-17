Courtney Love has hit out Lily James and the actor’s forthcoming series about Pamela Anderson.

James is set to star opposite Marvel’s Sebastian Stan in the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which will tell the story of Anderson’s marriage to musician Tommy Lee when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly in the Nineties.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday (16 May), Love called out the series and accused it of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

“I find this so f***ing outrageous,” wrote Love.

Love explained that when the sex tape came out in 1995, she had been producing a record in Los Angeles where “ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude [sic]... It was disgusting.”

“Schadenfreude” is a term used to describe taking pleasure in someone else’s misfortune.

Love added that she “banned anyone from discussing it” stating that “it destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly. It CRUSHED her and her kids.”

“We tried to make light of it. But that was a disaster too .. because it’s a form of sexual assault isn’t it? It caused massive trauma to her, her family, her community. Her finances,” Love added.

The 56-year-old alleged that she was contacted by those behind the series to approve her 1994 Rolling Stone cover shot by photographer Mark Seliger being used “in this piece of s***”.

“I said f*** no,” she said, before going on to criticise James for starring in the series.

“My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f*** she is.”

In an update to the post, the singer-songwriter claimed that despite Hulu stating that Seliger had approved the cover’s usage, the photographer has claimed to Love that he “did not / would never approve this usage”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Hulu for comment.

Anderson and Lee’s romance, which dominated headlines in the Nineties, started with them getting married after only knowing each other for 96 hours.

The leaked VHS tape turned led to a legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group and Lee entering into a confidential settlement deal with them. The couple divorced in 1998.

Seth Rogen, meanwhile, is set to play the man who stole the tape, with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directing the series and Rob Siegel (The Founder) writing.

Over the past weeks, fans have been stunned over James’s transformation into the Baywatch star.

The eight-episode series is due to commence filming in spring 2021.