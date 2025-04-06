Craig Revel Horwood makes brutal claim about fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Revel Horwood made a brutal dig at his fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Since the BBC flagship show began in 2004, Horwood has won over viewers with his harsh opinions and hard-to-impress demeanour.

The 60-year-old has appeared on all 22 seasons of the dancing competitions, having first served as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Arlene Phillips, and Bruno Tonioli.

Tonioli’s departure from Strictly in 2019 left Horwood as the show’s last remaining original judge. He is currently joined by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Motsi Mabuse.

Horwood, however, seemed to belittle his fellow judges in a new interview with The Sun during which he suggested he was the only one who mattered.

“There is no other judge,” he told the publication. “I created it. They are either dead or have been sacked.”

Goodman, the former head judge, died in 2023 at the age of 78 from bone cancer after prostate cancer spread to his bones.

Phillips, meanwhile, was axed in 2008 after she was the only judge not to have her contract renewed. She was replaced by season five winner Alesha Dixon.

( BBC/Guy Levy )

At the time, the choreographer’s exit from Strictly was a national topic of interest, and led to accusations of ageism.

Labour minister Harriet Harman commented on her departure in a House of Commons debate in 2009, telling MPs: “I think it’s absolutely shocking that Arlene Phillips is not going to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. And as equality minister, I am suspicious that there is age discrimination there.”

The BBC denied that this was the case, with the then-controller Jay Hunt pointing towards Anne Robinson, who was 60 at the time, hosting the consumer affairs show Watchdog.

Bruno Tonioli had been a member of the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel since the show's launch in 2004 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

Speaking about her exit in an interview last year, Phillips said she “resented” the BBC’s handling of the situation.

Elsewhere in the interview, Horwood played up to his villainous reputation, stating that his harsh comments about his fellow judges will help sell tickets for the tour of his new album Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

“We are going to be in the news,” he said. “We need it as this is the beginning of the tour, and we need to sell the tour.”

Horwood has no problem with his reputation as the nastiest judge, telling the publication: “I get booed heavily, but I enjoy playing the villain.”

