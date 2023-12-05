Succession bested by Apple TV hit for Critics Choice Awards nominations

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were released on Tuesday (5 December).

Bucking Succession’s dominating trend was Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which led the pack with a total of six nominations.

Apple’s critically lauded drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon examines the culture behind a network broadcast morning news programme.

Stars Aniston, Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and season three newcomer Nicole Beharie are all nominated in the acting categories.

HBO’s Succession, about a warring family vying for control of their father’s media empire, followed closely behind with five nominations.

Actors Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Matthew MacFadyen were all nominated in the acting categories.

Meanwhile, A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Lessons In Chemistry, Loki, Reservation Dogs and The Bear tied with four nominations each.

Brian Cox in ‘Succession’ and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Morning Show’ (HBO/Apple TV+)

The Critics Choice Awards will air Sunday, 14 January at 7pm ET on The CW with Chelsea Handler returning as host. Nominations for the film categories will be announced on 13 December.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Khalid Abdalla (right) in ‘The Crown’ (PA)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in ‘The Bear’ (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

BEST LIMITED SERIES

BEEF

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady

Reality

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, BEEF

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, BEEF

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello, BEEF

Billie Boullet, A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

(From left) Ashley Park, Maria Bello, Ali Wong in ‘Beef’ (ANDREW COOPER/NETFLIX)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin

Mask

GirlMoving

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer