Succession bested by Apple TV hit for Critics Choice Awards nominations
‘The Morning Show’ stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated in the acting categories
The nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were released on Tuesday (5 December).
Bucking Succession’s dominating trend was Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which led the pack with a total of six nominations.
Apple’s critically lauded drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon examines the culture behind a network broadcast morning news programme.
Stars Aniston, Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman and season three newcomer Nicole Beharie are all nominated in the acting categories.
HBO’s Succession, about a warring family vying for control of their father’s media empire, followed closely behind with five nominations.
Actors Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Matthew MacFadyen were all nominated in the acting categories.
Meanwhile, A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Lessons In Chemistry, Loki, Reservation Dogs and The Bear tied with four nominations each.
The Critics Choice Awards will air Sunday, 14 January at 7pm ET on The CW with Chelsea Handler returning as host. Nominations for the film categories will be announced on 13 December.
Scroll down for the full list of nominees.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
BEST LIMITED SERIES
BEEF
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun, BEEF
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Ali Wong, BEEF
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello, BEEF
Billie Boullet, A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin
Mask
GirlMoving
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
BEST TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies