Seth Rogen took the opportunity to roast The CW Network during the Critics Choice Awards – which was broadcast on The CW.

The Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night (15 January) at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler and broadcast on US network The CW.

Rogen, 40, presented the award for Best Comedy Series, which went to Abbott Elementary.

Noting that the Best Supporting Actor/Actress award had been combined, the Knocked Up star joked: “That was weird. Why do they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour! It can’t be that expensive.

“You know how I know that? This show airs at 4pm on The CW. That cannot be a pricey timeslot, from my understanding of how this all works.”

Continuing to mock the award’s host network, Rogen said: “I’m not saying The CW is bad. What I will say, it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations – you are saying it’s bad.”

“We’re on your least favourite network,” he said. “How did that happen? Nominate yourselves next time, you’d have won. No one will think it’s weird, they’ll think it’s fine.”

Rogen will next appear opposite Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy in the star-studded film The Super Mario Bros Movie. He will voice the character of Donkey Kong.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Cate Blanchett also used her platform as the Best Actress winner to call out “patriarchal” awards shows.

The Australian actor was feted with the award for her performance as fictional composer Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s new film Tár.

During her acceptance speech, Blanchett, 53, questioned the “structure” of awards shows, asking: “It’s like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?”

The biggest winners of the Critics Choice Awards were Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, and Blanchett, who won Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, and Best Actress awards respectively.

Fraser also delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for The Whale, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for bringing him out of “the wilderness”.

You can find a full list of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards winners here.