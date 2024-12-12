Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full list of film and TV nominees
‘Wicked’ and ‘Conclave’ lead film nominations, while ‘Shōgun’ leads TV nominations
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Critics Choice Awards have announced the nominees for its 2025 film ceremony, with Jon M. Chu’s popular Wicked adaptation and Edward Berger’s religious thriller Conclave leading nominations with 11 nods apiece.
The forthcoming ceremony will celebrate the best contributions made in both film and television over the past year.
Film nominees were announced on Thursday (December 12), just a week after the TV nominees.
Samurai epic Shōgun picked up the most nominations in the television categories with a total of six.
All the awards will then be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
The historical drama Shōgun has already dominated at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, where it swept up 14 awards and set a record for most Emmy wins in one year.
Several other shows landed four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.
The full list of nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are below:
Film Nominees
Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Best Acting Ensemble
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Best Cinematography
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Best Production Design
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two
Best Editing
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Beat Costume Design
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II
Best Hair and Makeup
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Best Visual Effects
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
Visual Effects Team – The Substance
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Comedy
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Song
“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus
“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“El Mal” – EmiliaPérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Best Score
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
TV Nominees
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Anna Sawai – Pachinko
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Masters of the Air
Mr Bates vs the Post Office
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
We Were the Lucky Ones
Best Movie Made for Television
The Great Lillian Hall
It’s What’s Inside
Música
Out of My Mind
Rebel Ridge
V/H/S/Beyond
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
Hugh Grant – The Regime
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple
Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Leila George – Disclaimer
Betty Gilpin – Three Women
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina (Hulu) The Law According to Lidia Poët
My Brilliant Friend
Pachinko
Senna
Squid Game
Best Animated Series
Batman: Caped Crusader
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Invincible
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Best Talk Show
Hot Ones
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Comedy Special
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Kevin James: Irregardless
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments