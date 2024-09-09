2024 Creative Arts Emmys: Shogun sweeps up most awards, The Bear and SNL follow
Ceremony held over the weekend in Los Angeles
Samurai epic Shōgun dominated at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys, sweeping up 14 awards and setting a record for most Emmy wins in one year.
The Creative Arts Emmys were held over the weekend at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where awards were handed out in 99 categories, including visual effects, guest actors, costumes, and stunts.
Shōgun, based on James Clavell’s novel, picked up awards for production design, casting, cinematography, costume design, picture editing, hairstyling and makeup, and title design, among others.
The Independent’s Nick Hilton gave Shōgun’s first season four stars, describing it as “a brave retelling of a complex, intricate tale, drawn from a combination of Japanese history and Clavell’s encyclopaedic interest in the country”.
The Bear was the next big winner with seven awards. The series took the honours in casting, picture editing, cinematography, and sound mixing categories, while guest stars Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis won for their performances in the season two episode Fishes.
The Bear recently concluded its third season, which received middling reviews. The Independent called it a “frenetic drama” that “feels stuck in a loop of its own creation”.
Saturday Night Live took home six awards, for production design, direction, camerawork, lighting, hairstyling, and makeup.
Quiz Lady starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh won the Outstanding TV Movie award, while comedy-drama Palm Royale starring Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin won for main title theme music.
Only Murders in the Building, which is currently airing its fourth season, won the Emmy for original music and lyrics, giving composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul the coveted EGOT – all four of the major US entertainment awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
Gary Baum, who won the best cinematography award for the multi-camera comedy How I Met Your Father, asked: “Keep our category alive.”
Jeopardy! won for best game show and Shark Tank took home its fifth Emmy for the structured reality show category.
Pat Sajak, who retired as host of Wheel of Fortune this year, won his first hosting Emmy for the show, and Alan Cumming won his first Emmy for emceeing The Traitors, dethroning RuPaul who had won in this category eight years in a row.
Maya Rudolph won for her voiceover work in Big Mouth, as did Angela Bassett for her narration in Queens.
Dick Van Dyke, who broke out into a dance on stage for winning the award for outstanding variety series for Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, said: “Who would expect it at my age? There was such great competition.
“Maybe there was a little sentiment involved in this award. I hate to say it but it probably was,” Van Dyke, who turns 99 in three months, added.
Here’s the full list of nominees and winners.
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers
Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, “Cremains of the Day”
Alex Borstein, Family Guy, “Teacher’s Heavy Pet”
Sterling K. Brown, Invincible, “I Thought You Were Stronger”
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, “The Ambition Gremli”
Hannah Waddingham, Krapopolis, “Big Man on Hippocampus”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Fargo, “Trials and Tribulations”
The Gentlemen, “Tackle Tommy Woo Woo”
The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Fallout, “The End”
The Gilded Age, “Close Enough to Touch”
Palm Royale, “Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte”
Ripley
Shōgun, “Anjin”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Omelette”Frasier, “Moving In”
Hacks, “Yes, And”
Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”
What We Do In The Shadows, “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Freight Trains”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode” and “March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live!”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Josh Brolin”
Squid Game: The Challenge, “War”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The Crown
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
Love on the Spectrum US
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Dancing With the Stars, Routines: “Moon River” and “La Vie En Rose”
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Routine: “Step In Time”
The Oscars, Routines: “I’m Just Ken” and “In Memoriam”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Routines: “Dance!,” “Queen of Wind” and “Power”
76th Annual Tony Awards, Routines: “Opening Number” and “Lifetime Achievement”
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
The Idol, Routines: “Rehearsal,” “Music Video Shoot,” and “Dollhouse”
Only Murders In The Building, Routines: “Oliver’s Dream Sequence” and “Creatures of the Night”
Palm Royale, Routines: “The Rhumba” and “Maxine’s Entrance”
Physical, Routines: “Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class,” “Figure 8’s Commercial,” and “Xanadu & Dreams”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola, “These Giants Are Flexible”
The Conners, “Fire and Vice”Frasier, “Reindeer Games”
How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”
Night Court, “A Night Court Before Christmas”
The Upshaws, “Forbidden Fruit”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Forks”
Hacks, “Just for Laughs”
Physical, “Like a Rocket”
Reservation Dogs, “Deer Lady”
Sugar, “Starry Eyed”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Crown, “Ritz”
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Shōgun, “Anjin”
Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”
3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”
Fargo, “The Tragedy Of The Commons”
Griselda, “Middle Management”
Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”
Ripley, “V Lucio”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Beckham, “The Kick”
Girls State
Jim Henson Idea Man
Our Planet II, “Chapter 1: World on the Move”
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
Life Below Zero, “Bulletproof”
Survivor, Series Body of Work
The Traitors, “The Funeral”
Welcome To Wrexham, Series Body of Work
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
America’s Got Talent, “Finale Performances”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Elon Musk”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet”
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Moscow Tools
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Outstanding Commercial
“Album Cover,” Apple iPhone 15
“Best Friends,” Uber One | Uber Eats
“Fuzzy Feelings,” Apple - iPhone + Mac
“Just Joking,” Sandy Hook Promise“
Like a Good Neighbaaa,” State Farm“
Michael CeraVe,” CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”
The New Look, “What a Day This Has Been”
Palm Royale, “Maxine Throws a Party”
Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, “What Is and What Should Never Be”
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Pilot”
Griselda, “Paradise Lost”
Lessons In Chemistry, “Little Miss Hastings”
Mary & George, “Not So Much By Love As By Awe”
Ripley, “IV La Dolce Vita”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”
Echo, “Lowak”
Fallout, “The End”
Loki, “1893”
What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
The Bear, “Fishes”
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Hacks, “Just for Laughs”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”
The Righteous Gemstones, “For I Know the Plans I Have for You”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
American Horror Story: Delicate, “The Auteur”
Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”
Fargo, “Insolubilia”
The Regime, “The Heroes’ Banquet”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke and Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
The Oscars
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
76th Annual Tony Awards
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “What Makes David Run”
Girls StateThe Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Grand Finale”
Squid Game: The Challenge, “Red Light, Green Light”
The Traitors, “Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Shaun’s Vacation”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Fallout, “The End”
Fallout, “The Ghouls”
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”
Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”
Slow Horses, “Footprints”
3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Frasier, “Blind Date”
How I Met Your Father, “Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane”
Night Court, “Wheelers of Fortune”
The Upshaws, “Ain’t Broke”
The Upshaws, “Auto Motives”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “Fishes”
Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”
Only Murders in the Building, “The White Room”
Reservation Dogs, “Dig”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Pride Parade”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”
Black Mirror, “Beyond the Sea”
Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”
Ripley, “III Sommerso”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, “Paranormal”
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Boeing (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine (segment)”
Saturday Night Live, “I’m Just Pete (segment)”
Saturday Night Live, “Bowen’s Straight (segment)”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Golden Balls”
Escaping Twin Flames, “Up in Flames”
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx - Part Two, “Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official”
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, “Hidden in Plain Sight”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, “Then”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
Queer Eye, “Kiss The Sky”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Werq the World”
Top Chef, Series Body of Work
The Voice, Series Body of Work
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under, “The Turnover Day”
Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
Love on the Spectrum U.S., “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Rate-A-Queen”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Up the Town?”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary, “Mother’s Day”
The Bear, “Fishes”
Hacks, “Yes, And”
The Morning Show, “The Kármán Line”
Only Murders In The Building, “Opening Night”
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Ahsoka, “Part One: Master and Apprentice”
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals”T
he Gilded Age, “You Don’t Even Like Opera”
Palm Royale, “Maxine Rolls The Dice”
Shōgun, “A Stick of Time”
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Trash Can Children”
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
So You Think You Can Dance, “Challenge #2: Broadway”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent, “Episode 1818”
American Idol, “Top 14 Reveal”
Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits the Late Show for an Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Main Title Design
Fallout
Lessons In Chemistry
Palm Royale
Shōgun
Silo
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Bear, “Fishes”
Hacks, “Yes, And”
The Morning Show, “Strict Scrutiny”
Only Murders in the Building, “Opening Night”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5”
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Crown, “Ritz”
Fallout, “The Head”
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, “Beautiful Babe”
Palm Royale, “Pilot”
Shōgun, “The Abyss of Life”
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Terror in the Woods”
Dancing With the Stars, “Monster Night”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music the Voice, “Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2”
We’re Here, “Oklahoma, Part 3”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Ahsoka, “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”
Fallout, “The Beginning”
Shōgun, “A Dream of a Dream”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 3”
The Witcher, “The Cost of Chaos”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “First Date”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”
Palm Royale, “Maxine Saves a Cat”
Shōgun, “Servants of Two Masters”
Silo, “Freedom Day”
Slow Horses, “Strange Games”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”
Fargo, “Blanket”Lawmen: Bass Reeves, “Part I”
Lessons In Chemistry, “Book Of Calvin”
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 1”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, “Seeing Red”Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Extremes”
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
Outstanding Music Direction
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors
Late Night With Seth Meyers, “Episode 1488”
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Girls5eva, “New York,” Song Title: “The Medium Time”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe,” Song Title: “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph,” Song Title: “Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue”
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, “Episode 6,” Song Title: “Love Will Survive”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 5,” Song Title: “No Use”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Lessons In Chemistry
Masters of the Air
Palm Royale
Shōgun
Outstanding Music Supervision
Baby Reindeer, “Episode 4”
Fallout, “The End”
Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”
Only Murders in the Building, “Grab Your Hankies”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 4”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear, “Fishes”
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building, “Co Bro”
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Christoper Lloyd, Hacks, “The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular”
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear, “Fishes”
Will Poulter, The Bear, “Fishes”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear, “Forks”
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, “Fishes”
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks, “The Roast of Deborah Vance”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building,
“Sitzprobe”Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Maya Rudolph”
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, “Anjin”
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “A Breakup”
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, “The New World”
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses, “Footprints”
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Second Date”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Infidelity”
Claire Foy, The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show, “Update Your Priors”
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)”
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, “Double Date”
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Eric Andŕe, The Eric Andre Show
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show
Mena Suvari, RZR
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth III, “Human”
Angela Bassett, Queens, “African Queens”
Morgan Freeman, Life On Our Planet, “Chapter 1: The Rules of Life”
Paul Rudd, Secrets of the Octopus, “Masterminds”
Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Highway 20, “Vanished”
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal BlueScoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The SeriesThe Eric Andre Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
After the Cut - The Daily Show
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
BeckhamThe Jinx - Part Two
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.Telemarketers
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.How to With John Wilson
My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Stamped From the Beginning
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques RoadshowDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is BlindQueer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Password
The Price Is Right at Night
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Emperor Fallout: Vault 33
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
Red Rocks Live in VR
Wallace & Gromit
In the Grand Getaway
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Legends”
Fallout, “The Target”
Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, “Hegemony”
3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ahsoka, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”
The Bear, “Forks”
Blue Eye Samurai, “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”
Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The Inner Fight”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
All The Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”
Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”
Masters of the Air, “Part Five”
Ripley, “III Sommerso”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Freshwater”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Welcome to Wrexham, “Goals”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Crown, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”
Fallout, “The Target”
Loki, “Glorious Purpose”
Shōgun, “Broken to the Fist”
3 Body Problem, “Judgment Day”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Mirror, “Beyond the Sea”
Fargo, “The Tragedy of the Commons”
Masters of the Air, “Part Five”
Ripley, “Vll Macabre Entertainment”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Forks”
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Ken/Kendra”
Hacks, “Just for Laughs”
Only Murders in the Building, “Sitzprobe”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Local News”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or SpecialBilly Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Kristen Wiig”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, “Deserts and Grasslands”
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A., “Chapter Two: Soul Man”
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race Deadliest Catch, “Nautical Deathtrap”
RuPaul’s Drag Race The Voice, “Live Finale”
Welcome to Wrexham, “Giant Killers”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Ahsoka
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fallout
Loki
Shōgun
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
All the Light We Cannot See, “Episode 4”T
he Crown, “Dis-Moi Ou”
Ripley, “III Sommerso”
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 1”
Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, “Beat L.A.”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
Casey O’Neill, Fallout
Declan Mulvey, FBI: Most Wanted
Stephen Pope, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
David Scott Rowden Sr, The Rookie
Brett Chan and Johnny Yang, Warrior
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Program
Justin Yu, The Brothers Sun
Mark Mottram, The Gentlemen
Cory DeMeyers, The Righteous Gemstones
Clay Cullen, Twisted Metal
Tig Fong, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Jay Hawkins, Jerry Quill, and Ivy Haralson, The Continental: From the World of John Wick
Justice Hedenberg, Hannah Scott, Adam Shippey, and Noelle Mulligan, Fallout
Tara Macken, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ryan Disharoon, Mike Endoso, Jett Jansen Fernandez, and Rich King, The Righteous Gemstones
Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”
How To With John Wilson, “How to Watch the Game”Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx - Part Two, “Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?”
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, “Scotland: My Mother’s Country”
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
