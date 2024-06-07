For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pat Sajak has said goodbye to Wheel of Fortune viewers in an emotional video shared hours before his final sign-off.

The longtime game show host, 77, is stepping down from his hosting gig after more than 40 years, with his last episode airing tonight.

Ahead of the segment’s broadcast, the production released a teaser of the final episode, in which Sajak thanks viewers for “allowing me into your lives.”

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there,” Sajak says, addressing the camera on the Wheel of Fortune set.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, decade after decade,” he continues. “And I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.”

He adds: “What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Sajak announced last June that he would be retiring from his tenured position. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

‘Thank you for allowing me into your lives,’ Pat Sajak said ( Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images )

His longtime co-host Vanna White paid him an emotional tribute, previewed on YouTube before his last episode.

Describing Sajak as “like a brother” and a “lifelong friend”, White said: “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try!”

With a snap of a finger, she added: “8,000 episodes went by like that.”

Reflecting on her 1982 debut episode, White said: “When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

Wheel of Fortune has aired in the U.S. since 1975. It was originally presented by Chuck Woolery before Sajak took over hosting duties in 1981. It was revealed last year that American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest will be taking over for Sajak, with his first season airing this fall.

Sajak’s final Wheel of Fortune episode airs tonight at 7:30 pm.